White Settlement driver backs into apartment, then plows into another; 2 injured

The Brief A driver reversed into an apartment in White Settlement, seriously injuring a woman, then accelerated into another building, injuring a man. Police found drugs in the suspect's vehicle and administered Narcan before taking him into custody. The suspect, Robin Cristelli, remains hospitalized and faces an intoxication assault charge.



A man was taken into custody and charged with intoxication assault after backing into an apartment, seriously injuring a woman, then crashing into another building and injuring a man, police said.

First crash injures woman sleeping on couch

Image 1 of 3 ▼ White Settlement car into building. Credit: Melissa Woodruff

What we know:

The first crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday at the Foxfire Lane Apartments in the 8100 block of Silver Creek in White Settlement.

Police identified the driver as Robin Cristelli. Authorities said he backed into an apartment, causing major structural damage and knocking out power to the entire building.

A woman inside was asleep on the couch in the living room when the vehicle crashed into the apartment. She suffered head trauma and was taken to a hospital, but she is expected to survive.

Second crash injures another resident

After the initial crash, Cristelli accelerated forward at a high rate of speed and crashed into another building in the 8100 block of Foxfire Lane, police said.

A man inside that apartment suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

When officers arrived, Cristelli was unconscious and unresponsive inside his vehicle. Police saw drugs in plain view on the front seat and administered Narcan.

He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in police custody.

Charges

Dig deeper:

Cristelli was charged with one count of intoxication assault in connection with the woman's injuries. He has not yet been fully booked because he is still hospitalized.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the substances found in Cristelli’s vehicle.

The exact nature of both victims’ injuries has also not been disclosed.