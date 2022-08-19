White Settlement adds more 'flock cameras' to expand surveillance program

The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement plans to expand a video surveillance program.

Police say the program has been successful at getting wanted criminals, including murder suspects, off the streets.

"These flock cameras, we’re averaging about 15 to 20 alerts a day," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook.

The town of White Settlement is fighting crime with a camera system that reads license plates and filters out vehicles connected to fugitives, wanted felons and even missing children.

"We’ve caught a murder suspect out of Fort Worth. We’ve caught aggravated assault warrants with firearms that are first-degree felonies, up to life in prison. We’ve recovered about 24 stolen vehicles in the last four months," Cook said.

Cook points to this recent foot chase of a suspect. A good Samaritan stopped to give a ride to one of his officers who became winded. It all started with a flock camera hit.

Good Samaritan helps White Settlement officers capture suspected car thief

"The camera at South Cherry Lane had alerted officers there was a stolen vehicle traveling northbound into our city. The two officers intercepted the vehicle," he said.

Now, through a grant program, White Settlement is getting eight new flock cameras, bringing its total to 10.

"Now every major entrance into our city has a flock camera," Cook said.

While the system is considered a successful crime-fighting tool, some other communities have resisted the notion of flock cameras, calling them an invasion of privacy.

Faron Young, a lifelong White Settlement resident, disagrees.

"Technology is a great thing. It’s being used as well with criminals," he said. "If the criminals are using it, why shouldn’t police departments be able to use it. Anything to deter criminal activity is a plus."