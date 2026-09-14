Dallas Police upping patrols at White Rock Lake after increase in vehicle break-ins

The Brief The Dallas Police Department tells FOX 4 it has increased patrols in the White Rock Lake area after a string of vehicle break-ins have been reported. A workout instructor who holds classes in the area says her group has had items stolen from their vehicles for three straight weeks. Though vehicle break-ins have risen in 2026, Dallas Police says the level of crime in the White Rock Lake area is consistent with the previous two years.



A string of vehicle break-ins in the White Rock Lake area of Dallas have residents concerned and police upping patrols.

White Rock Lake vehicle break-ins

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

Dallas Police tells FOX 4 that 58 BMVs, or burglary of a motor vehicle, have been reported in the White Rock Lake area of Dallas in 2026.

That's an increase from the 18 BMVs reported through September 14 of 2025. In 2024, 13 BMVs were reported in the White Rock Lake area.

DPD notes that the 58 reported BMVs include reports outside the lake area.

In order to combat the increase in break-ins, Dallas Police has focused bike and UTV patrol efforts where incidents have been reported, including a dog park at 8000 Mockingbird Lane and 300 E. Lawther Lane.

Officials have met with local Crime Watch groups to share their "Lock, Take & Hide" message. Dallas Parks & Recreation has assisted by installing signage reminding residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys, and hide their belongings.

While the number of reported BMVs at White Rock Lake has risen in 2026, crime in the area is consistent with previous years.

Local perspective:

Emma Jamail, who runs a workout class on Wednesdays at White Rock Lake, tells FOX 4 her group has had items stolen from their cars for three straight weeks. Jamail says her wallet and work badge were stolen.

Lisa DeLano, another victim tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo she took steps to protect items in her car when she went on a walk at White Rock Lake, but still came back to find her car had been broken into.

DeLano says the only thing taken from her car was a bag of dog treats.

"I didn't think that anyone would see that through the window and think, 'Oh, that's worth something.' So my first reaction was just like, I hope they eat them."

Lisa DeLano

She says the incident sticks with her, even though the items stolen were minimal.

"I spend time at the lake worrying about my belongings and my personal property. I spend time being suspicious of other people on the trail and trying to clock people now. And that's not why you go to the lake."

What they're saying:

"The department continues to monitor the area closely and is maintaining a focused approach that combines targeted patrols, community engagement, and enhanced crime-prevention messaging to reduce opportunities for these offenses," Dallas Police said to FOX 4 in a statement.

What you can do:

Dallas Police remind residents to lock their cars and hide their valuables if they are parking in or near an area of White Rock Lake where break-ins have been reported.