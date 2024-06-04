Dallas police looking for suspect who sexually assaulted runner at White Rock Lake

article

Dallas police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman who was jogging near White Rock Lake.

Police say the victim was running on the White Rock Lake Trail near the intersection of E Mockingbird Lane and W. Lawther Drive on May 30.

Around noon, an unknown suspect attack the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as being about 5'5" with red hair and a beard.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators say the man could have scratches on his face and body.

Dallas police are asking residents who live in the area to be on the lookout for any suspicious people matching the suspect's description.

Police say if you have any information about the crime to call 911.