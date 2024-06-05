White Rock Lake runners on high alert as police search for sex assault suspect

There's a heavier police presence around White Rock Lake after a report of a sexual assault last week.

Runners are taking extra precautions as well.

Dallas police released a sketch Tuesday of the man they are looking for. The victim described him as being short and skinny with red hair and a beard.

Police are asking people who live near White Rock Lake to be on the lookout for the suspect.

After a long-awaited break from Dallas’ stormy weather, people took to the trail Wednesday at White Rock Lake.

"I feel very safe when I’m running and here at the lake, so it’s surprising," said jogger Ann Seifrick.

To ensure that safety, an increased police presence was also apparent Wednesday.

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted last week while on a jog near Mockingbird Lane and West Lawther Drive. The assault took place in broad daylight around noon on May 30.

The woman says the man attacked her from behind and gave investigators a detailed description of the suspect: a skinny white man, 5’ 5," with red hair and a beard. Police also say the man could have scratches on his face and body.

Natalie Merrill says she never runs without her Native American spearhead in hand.

"My dad gave it to me years ago," she said. "You hear comments, ‘Well, you shouldn’t run alone at night.’ So now, we can’t run alone because it happens in the middle of the day, too."

Wednesday evening, members of the White Rock Running co-op met up for their weekly run.

The news of the sexual assault weighs heavily on Merrill’s mind, especially after experiencing a scare about a year ago. Luckily, she says she got away.

"A man stopped his car and told me to get in. I said no," she recalled. "I mean I went forward and backward, and he kept following me with his car, and he told me again to get in."

The running group recently reminded members if they want a running buddy to please ask.

Kristy Hall with the Dallas Running Club tries to avoid solo runs.

"Definitely always feel a little unsafe by myself," she said.

If she does, Hall also shared her safety checklist.

"I share my location while I run. I make sure someone knows I’m about to run. I carry mace with me," she said.

Hall says the Dallas Running Club invited Dallas police to teach them about runner safety just a few months ago.