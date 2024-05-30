Bald eagle's nest at White Rock Lake displaced in storm, one eaglet missing

One bald eagle baby is receiving treatment and another is missing after Tuesday's morning storms knocked over a nest at White Rock Lake.

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department says that almost two-thirds of the family's nest, located at Lake Highlands and N Buckner Boulevard, was destroyed.

One eaglet was found and taken to an area wildlife rehab center.

The second bird has not been seen.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 baby bald eagles spotted in nest at White Rock Lake

Officials say the eaglets could not fly even though they are the size of their parents.

The eagle parents have been seen in the area, nesting in the same general area around the lake.

Texas Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took part in the search for the eaglets.

Park officials say they will continue to monitor the area.