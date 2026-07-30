White Rock Boathouse operator accused of locking residents out

The Brief Some Dallas residents say they are being denied access to the White Rock Boathouse, which is a public asset located on city park land. The city of Dallas sent a notice to the private nonprofit operating the facility, stating it is in breach of contract for improperly excluding the public. The operator was given 30 days to respond to the breach of contract notice sent on July 8.



Some Dallas residents believe they are being locked out of a public asset on White Rock Lake.

The White Rock Boathouse is located on city park land, but the private operator of the facility is allegedly denying access to certain rowing coaches and volunteers.

They are now fighting back, arguing that the "private property" and "no trespassing" signs do not belong on public park land.

White Rock Boathouse Dispute

What we know:

The city of Dallas sent a breach of contract letter on July 8 to White Rock Boathouse Incorporated, the nonprofit organization managing the facility.

According to the director of the Dallas Parks Department, the boathouse's code of conduct was not submitted for required approval and is therefore not in compliance with the city. The organization is currently blocking certain rowing coaches and volunteers from using the facility.

The city gave White Rock Boathouse Incorporated 30 days to respond to the breach of contract notice.

What they're saying:

Arun Agarwal, president of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, emphasized the importance of accountability in city partnerships.

"Klyde Warren Park, Arboretum, the zoo… public-private partnership is hallmark of what we do," Agarwal said. "Dallas Parks would not be where we are without public-private partnerships, but sometimes we have to hold them accountable."

Becky Rader, a former Dallas Park and Recreation Board member who worked on this issue in 2019, noted that private signage on city land is a major concern.

"When you have someone building a fence and putting up signs that say private property, that is a red flag," Rader said. "It's not private property. This is public property meant for everyone to share."

The other side:

FOX 4 reached out to White Rock Boathouse for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.