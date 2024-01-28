'White Out Stand Against Gun Violence' basketball game held in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth basketball game sought to raise awareness of gun violence after a former Eastern Hills High School basketball player died in a shooting last month.

The head basketball coach came up with the idea for the ‘White Out’ game to honor him.

"It’s very important to bring some awareness to the cause of gun violence. Just want to use this platform to highlight something bigger than basketball," Eastern Hills High School basketball coach Melvin Miller said.

It was a basketball game with an important message.

"I reached out to coach Lacy and suggested that we do a ‘White Out’ and he was with it," Miller said.

Miller came up with the idea of the 'White Out Stand Against Gun Violence' basketball game, which took place Saturday at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.

Miller coaches the Eastern Hills High School varsity basketball team. His team went head-to-head against Dunbar High School.

He was inspired to hold the 'White Out' after one of his former players, Jordan Miles, died due to gun violence last month. He was only 20 years old.

"December 30th, one of my ex-players lost his life to gun violence. It just prompted me to highlight the situation with all the attention we’re getting," Miller said.

Miller said the death of Miles has affected the team.

"It’s impacted them because a lot of the players on the team knew Jordan, so it makes them stop and think," Miller added. "We’re kind of using it as a learning experience. Not putting yourself in certain situations. Be careful, make good decisions."

This is Miller’s fourth year coaching at Eastern Hills High School, which is currently No. 1 in the state.

"It’s good to see them sometimes bump their heads and learn from it. Learning from mistakes is important, you know, because we all make them. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you get up," he said.

Coach Miller said coaching basketball is like teaching about life.

"While you’re in the midst of the battle, there’s nothing your parents can do. So it’s cool to see them figure it out," he said.

Sophomore player Jeremy Thompkins has been on the JV team since he was a freshman. He said he looks up to coach Miller.

"The ‘White Out,’ he got everybody out here. Brought a lot of people and fans here," Thompkins said. "A lot of people are killing each other. A lot of Blacks are killing each other."

Thompkins’ mom said Miller has done a good job of keeping his players on the right path.

"It’s good to have a male role model, and coach Miller is a good role model, because some of these kids don’t have fathers in their life," Thompkins’ mother said.