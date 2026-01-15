White House offers support to FIFA World Cup host cities

The Brief The White House World Cup Task Force visited North Texas to coordinate security and funding for the upcoming tournament. North Texas will host nine matches at AT&T Stadium, the International Broadcast Center, and what is expected to be the nation’s largest fan fest. Officials are streamlining visa processes for ticket holders, though security checks will remain the same.



The head of the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup toured key North Texas sites on Thursday in preparation for the games.

The federal government is reportedly ready to help North Texas and the other host cities, especially when it comes to security.

What we know:

In just under 150 days, the world’s spotlight will be shining brightly on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which will host nine matches, including a semi-final.

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup, said no other host city has a World Cup footprint as large as North Texas, which will also host the International Broadcast Center.

Media crews from around the world began moving into the IBC at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Giuliani said Texas is living up to its reputation.

"Everything is bigger in Texas. Well, no other site has nine games. The fact that you guys are hosting the IBC – the International Broadcast Center. Fair Park, I think it’s gonna be the largest fan fest of the 11 fan fests here in the United States. I think it’s gonna be an unbelievable example to international visitors, I think also to Americans," he said.

Giuliani also said his team is currently focused on security and streamlining the visa process for ticket holders.

There will be a process to move ticket holders to the front of the line for visas, but they will still receive the same security checks, he said.

About $625 million from the Big Beautiful Bill is expected to be divided among the 11 host regions for security and other needs.

What's next:

The World Cup match schedule is expected to be announced next month.