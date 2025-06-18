North Texas small business' flags, flagpoles installed at White House

The Brief A Plano small business, US Flag & Flagpole Supply, is having its flags and two 80-foot flagpoles permanently installed at the White House today. Owner Ginger Kean was in Washington D.C. to witness the installation, a project praised by President Trump. The poles were installed on the North Lawn and the south side of the White House campus.



A North Texas small business owner's flags and flagpoles were installed outside the White House on Wednesday.

Plano business' flags flown outside White House

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What Happened:

Ginger Kean of Plano, the owner of US Flag & Flagpole Supply, was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to see her flagpoles and flags installed at the White House.

The White House ordered two 80-foot flagpoles and flags made by Kean's company.

The poles were installed at the White House on Wednesday morning and the flags were raised later in the day.

The poles were installed on the North Lawn and the south side of the White House campus.

The flag poles will remain there permanently, and the flags are to stay indefinitely.

What they're saying:

"These are the best poles anywhere in the country, or in the world actually," Pres. Trump. "It's a very exciting project."

The backstory:

US Flag & Flagpole Supply produces American, state and military flags and flagpoles. The products are made in America.

The company is known for its large flags.

Kean was behind the 200-foot flag at the entrance of Rockwall and the 250-foot flagpole in Runaway Bay, off Lake Bridgeport.