Fort Worth ISD employees prepare for new school year under state control

The Brief Fort Worth ISD educators gathered for convocation to start the school year under a new state-appointed board of managers. New Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata emphasized open communication to ease staff anxiety. Students across the district return to classrooms on Monday.



Fort Worth Independent School District educators gathered on Wednesday to usher in the new school year.

It will be a year of change for many teachers in the district now that it is under state control.

Back to School Convocation

What we know:

The 2026 Fort Worth ISD Convocation on Wednesday morning included a pretty elaborate production with music, lights, and entertainment. There were also school bands, cheerleaders, special presentations, and upbeat performances.

The added energy and inspiration will be needed as Fort Worth ISD’s educators prepare to work under a new state-appointed board of managers.

The Texas Education Agency took control of the district in March over concerns about students’ academic performance districtwide, as well as five consecutive failing grades at a campus that is now closed.

The new board of managers and new superintendent are charged with boosting student achievement before the district can be placed under local control again.

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What they're saying:

The district’s new Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata addressed the change, culture shift, and emotion across the district this year.

"There is a lot of anxiety. But for the folks that I've been able to sit and talk with, and this isn't about me, but I've never been other than nothing but successful. And it's not because of me. It's because of the 11,000 people that are sitting in this room. It's about listening to them. It's a two-way conversation. It's being able to make decisions and change and pivot when things are better for the staff so students can learn. So, what we're looking at is an opportunity for two-way conversation, an opportunity to make the best of this organization, and as it was said before, the best performing urban district. And not for that title, but for the students of this great city and its district," he told his staff.

When asked what success looks like, he said it’s definitely academic.

"We're all here because we wanna see students achieve. But success is also something that I see as that's sustainable. That everyone in this room sees, then we are successful academically and can say, I was a part of that," he said.

Hiring New Teachers

Since January, more than 1,000 staff members have left Fort Worth ISD either because they were fired, retired, or resigned.

Superintendent Licata said there were 200 teacher vacancies when he arrived in May. That number was down to 20 by the end of July.

First Day of School

Fort Worth ISD’s first day of school is on Monday.