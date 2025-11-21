When is Walmart open on Thanksgiving in 2025 in Texas?
TEXAS - If you need to make a last-minute run for a Thanksgiving-needed item this year, you will need to choose a store other than Walmart. All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Many other grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but some have altered the hours of operation.
What is open on Black Friday?
Most major retailers, like Walmart, Target, and Lowe's, will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday for in-person shopping.
Early bird shoppers can hit stores opening at 5 a.m., including Kohl's, Bass Pro Shops, Academy, and J.C. Penney.
Stores with later openings, like Apple Store, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls, typically start at 7 a.m. or 10 a.m.; shoppers should check local times.
