McDonald's launches Texas-exclusive meal bundle featuring collectible regional cups

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The Brief McDonald’s launched a Texas-exclusive "Texas Meal" bundle featuring seven regional collectible cups designed by local artist Avery Orendorf. The limited-time bundle includes 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, and a drink, alongside the temporary return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets. The promotion is available at participating Texas locations starting Sept. 1 while supplies last.



McDonald’s has launched a Texas-exclusive meal bundle featuring a line of collectible regional cups designed by a local artist, the fast-food chain announced.

Texas meal at McDonald's

What we know:

Beginning Sept. 1, participating locations across the state began offering the limited-time Texas Meal. The bundle includes a 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, a medium drink, and a collectible cup created by Texas-based artist Avery Orendorf.

Customers can request one of seven cup designs, each highlighting a distinct region of the state: Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin/Central Texas, West Texas, East Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley/South Texas.

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The promotion also marks the temporary return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets to participating Texas restaurants. Customers can order the Texas Meal bundle box with the spicy option or à la carte while supplies last.