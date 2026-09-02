McDonald's launches Texas-exclusive meal bundle featuring collectible regional cups
McDonald’s has launched a Texas-exclusive meal bundle featuring a line of collectible regional cups designed by a local artist, the fast-food chain announced.
Texas meal at McDonald's
What we know:
Beginning Sept. 1, participating locations across the state began offering the limited-time Texas Meal. The bundle includes a 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, a medium drink, and a collectible cup created by Texas-based artist Avery Orendorf.
Customers can request one of seven cup designs, each highlighting a distinct region of the state: Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin/Central Texas, West Texas, East Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley/South Texas.
The promotion also marks the temporary return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets to participating Texas restaurants. Customers can order the Texas Meal bundle box with the spicy option or à la carte while supplies last.
The Source: Information and images in this article are from McDonald's media department.