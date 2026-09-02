Officials: Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County was 'human-caused'

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The Brief Officials determined the Ross Fire was caused by equipment use associated with a tire blowout. They called it "human-caused." The fire has burned over 90,000 acres, destroying at least 157 structures and claiming around 100 head of cattle. It remains unclear what specific equipment was involved or whether anyone will face charges for sparking the blaze.



The devastating Ross Fire that started in Palo Pinto County was likely caused by a driver on Highway 180.

Ross Fire Cause

What we know:

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced on Wednesday that its investigators who have been working with local law enforcement agencies believe a human started the blaze.

"The cause of the fire was human-caused. The fire originated from equipment use associated with a tire blowout," the agency’s public information office said in a statement.

The fire started on Sept. 24 along Highway 180 in Palo Pinto County.

Forest service officials didn’t elaborate on what equipment was being used or whether anyone will face charges for the blaze.

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Ross Fire Latest

What's new:

Firefighters are making slow progress on the second-largest wildfire in North Texas history.

It has now consumed more than 90,000 acres and is about 38% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

At least 157 structures, including 18 homes, were destroyed, although firefighters managed to save more than 450.

A preliminary disaster assessment also shows about 100 head of cattle have been lost.

Dig deeper:

The largest-ever wildfire in North Texas was the Possum Kingdom Complex Fire that burned 126,734 acres in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

How You Can Help

There are multiple organizations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex collecting donations to help the affected families, displaced pets and livestock, and with other needs.

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