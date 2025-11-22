When is Trader Joes open in Texas on Thanksgiving?

article

The Brief Stores across Texas have altered the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trader Joe's is among the grocery store chains that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.



If you need to make final visits for specialty pumpkin spice snacks to bring to Thanksgiving this year, you'll need to plan ahead.

Most grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but many have altered the hours of operation.

Is Trader Joe's open on Thanksgiving?

Popular grocer Trader Joe's will be closed on Thanksgiving Day at all locations.

They will observe normal operating hours in the days leading up to the holiday, so if you need one of those special TJ's snacks or a budget bottle of wine, be sure to get there earlier in the week.

While their website has a post announcing their closure on the holiday, it doesn't indicate any changes for Black Friday.

Does Trader Joe's sell Thanksgiving turkeys?

Trader Joe's started stocking turkeys in their stores on Nov. 13, they announced on their website.

You can also find all the other essentials at their locations, including stuffing, gravy, and pie.

For a bigger list of grocery hours, click here.