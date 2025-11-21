Expand / Collapse search

When is Target open on Thanksgiving in 2025 in Texas?

Published  November 21, 2025 5:33am CST
The Brief

    • Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, but will reopen for Black Friday shopping at 6 a.m.
    • Most major retailers like Walmart and Lowe's will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday across Texas.
    • The earliest Black Friday openings start at 5 a.m. at stores including Kohl's, Academy, and J.C. Penney.

TEXAS - If you need to make a last-minute run for a Thanksgiving-needed item this year, you will need to choose a store other than Target. All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Many other stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but some have altered the hours of operation.

What is open on Black Friday?

Most major retailers, like Walmart and Lowe's, will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday for in-person shopping.

Early bird shoppers can hit stores opening at 5 a.m., including Kohl's, Bass Pro Shops, Academy, and J.C. Penney.

Stores with later openings, like Apple Store, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls, typically start at 7 a.m. or 10 a.m.; shoppers should check local times.

