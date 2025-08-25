What's next for Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Case moves forward in Tarrant County after fugitive's capture

The Brief Tarrant County prosecutors are requesting to photograph the tattoos of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman accused of killing her son. Singh was recently extradited from India after becoming one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for the capital murder of her 6-year-old special needs son, Noel. The location of Noel's body is still unknown, and it's also unclear where Singh's husband and six other children are.



Tarrant County court documents give a look at how prosecutors are planning to pursue their case against the former FBI's most wanted fugitive.

What we know:

Among the first of likely many motions to come in the capital murder case against Cindy Rodriguez Singh involves her tattoos.

The state requests that each of the tattoos on the child murder suspect’s body be photographed. The document states:

"Requiring the defendant to display tattoos in front of a jury does not violate the Fifth Amendment because the display of tattoos is non-testimonial in nature."

While the state’s reason for making the request is unknown, it is worth noting that information on Rodriguez Singh’s initial wanted poster mentions she has tattoos on her back, left leg, right arm, right calf, right hand and right leg.

The backstory:

The 40-year-old Everman mother is accused of causing the death of her 6-year-old son with special needs, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

He has not been seen since October 2022.

Rodriguez Singh was captured in India and extradited back to Tarrant County last week on the capital murder charge that catapulted her to the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list.

Federal authorities became involved after Rodriguez Singh, her husband and six other children left the United States, rather than face more questioning about the whereabouts of Noel.

It is unclear at this point the whereabouts of Rodriguez Singh’s husband and other children.

What they're saying:

Russell Wilson, an attorney not involved in the case, provides perspective on the authorities' position regarding the absence of the child’s body.

"Given the age of the child, the health conditions and the questioning and proximity of the time leaving the country without the child, I think they are all strong indicators that the child is no longer alive. So, you don’t necessarily have to have a body, but a body in a murder case or homicide case will provide useful scientific information, so if you can, you need to try."

What's next:

FOX 4 has reached out to Rodriguez Singh’s appointed attorney, Bob Gil, to request a response regarding the case against her.