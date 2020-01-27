What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash

As those on and off the court mourned the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant following a devastating helicopter crash Sunday outside of Los Angeles, loved ones quietly grieved for the other victims on board.

Bryant, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star, was killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside at about 9:45 a.m. in Calabasas, located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Eight others were also killed, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The helicopter was headed to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, which was holding a basketball tournament. The impact of the crash scattered debris over an area the size of a football field.

Gianna Bryant, better known as “Gigi,” had developed a passion for basketball and wanted to keep her dad’s basketball legacy alive, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

John Altobelli, the 56-year-old longtime head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in Costa Mesa, also died in the crash. He was known to many as “Coach Alto.”

Kobe Bryant and John Altobelli are pictured in an undated photo. (Photo credit: Provided / Family via FOX 11 Los Angeles)

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years," a statement from the college read.

Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, were also on the helicopter and killed, according to Altobelli's brother, Tony, who is the sports information director at the school. Alyssa and Bryant’s daughter played on the same basketball team at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

John Altobelli and Alyssa are pictured in an undated photo. (Photo credit: Provided / Family via FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a nearby private elementary school, was killed, according to Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley. Her husband, Matt Mauser, founded the Tijuana Dogs, a popular Orange County band.

In a Facebook post he said: “My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.”

Multiple news outlets reported the names of the three others on the luxury helicopter at the time of the crash, although authorities have not yet publicly identified any of the victims.

Officials said the helicopter was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department, grounded their choppers.

Bryant was a longtime Newport Beach resident and commonly commuted by helicopter to navigate Los Angeles traffic, he said in a FOX Sports interview.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.