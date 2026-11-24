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The Brief TxDOT is seeking the public's opinion on highway improvements along a 606-mile stretch to US 83. The agency is working to establish long-range plans for improvement. The deadline for comment is Dec. 19.



Texans who drive US 83 have until Dec. 19 to tell state transportation officials where the highway needs improvements, as the agency develops a long-term plan for a 606-mile stretch from Carrizo Springs to the Oklahoma border.

The Texas Department of Transportation will establish a long-range implementation plan for improvements. The current study will build on previous studies conducted by TxDOT.

The deadline for public comment is Dec. 19.

Potential improvements for US 83 corridor

TxDot said it would work with the public and other stakeholders to analyze potential improvements such as:

Safety and operations

Freight movement

Emerging technology

Asset condition and performance

International trade

Connectivity and mobility

Economic vitality and resilience

Multimodal access and connectivity

Environmental and community context

TxDOT will look at current conditions and perform economic analysis to help identify gaps and needs along the corridor.

Based on the timeline given, the study will finish in the summer of 2027.