What needs fixing on US 83? Texas wants drivers’ input
Texans who drive US 83 have until Dec. 19 to tell state transportation officials where the highway needs improvements, as the agency develops a long-term plan for a 606-mile stretch from Carrizo Springs to the Oklahoma border.
The Texas Department of Transportation will establish a long-range implementation plan for improvements. The current study will build on previous studies conducted by TxDOT.
The deadline for public comment is Dec. 19.
Potential improvements for US 83 corridor
TxDot said it would work with the public and other stakeholders to analyze potential improvements such as:
- Safety and operations
- Freight movement
- Emerging technology
- Asset condition and performance
- International trade
- Connectivity and mobility
- Economic vitality and resilience
- Multimodal access and connectivity
- Environmental and community context
TxDOT will look at current conditions and perform economic analysis to help identify gaps and needs along the corridor.
Based on the timeline given, the study will finish in the summer of 2027.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Transportation.