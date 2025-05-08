What to know about Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV

The Brief Robert Francis Prevost may have been born here in America, but he's spent most of his clerical life serving the Catholic Church abroad. Prevost spent time working as a substitute teacher at Saint Rita’s Catholic School in Chicago. The 69-year-old then left Chicago and spent more than two decades of his life as a missionary in Peru.



VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 08: Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd from St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave on May 08, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early this evening as the Conclave of Cardinal Expand

Robert Francis Prevost may have been born here in America, but he's spent most of his clerical life serving the Catholic Church abroad.

What we know:

Tonight, we're learning more about the new pontiff from those closest to him.

As scores of Catholic faithful in Saint Peter's Square celebrated and shed tears of joy.

In response to their new "holy father" being chosen, exactly 4,826 six-miles away, in Chicago, where Robert Prevost was born and raised, the jubilance is equally palpable.

Prevost came from a devout Catholic family.

He earned a mathematics degree from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

Prevost spent time working as a substitute teacher at Saint Rita’s Catholic School.

From there it was back to the "windy city" where he returned to school and graduated from the Catholic theological union.

The 69-year-old then left Chicago and spent more than two decades of his life as a missionary in Peru.

That's where he became a bishop and ascended within the church.

For those who've been in his orbit, from the start they just know him as Bob.

Pope Leo XIV is known for being fairly private.

Some describe him as similar to Pope Francis, stressing the importance of inclusivity for more than 1.4 billion Roman Catholics worldwide.

What they're saying:

"While there’s a sense, we’re proud he’s from Chicago, we’re proud this is the first Pope from the United States of America. Of course, that’s a sense of pride, but Pope Leo XVI is first and foremost a child of God and that means he’s here to serve all of God’s people," said Bishop Lawerence Sullivan, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The new pope’s brother, John Prevost, spoke about the history his brother has made.

"Actually, there are no words. It’s overwhelming pride, but it’s also overwhelming responsibility… being the first American Pope from Chicago… and a relative? Frightening," said John.

St. Rita's President, Deacon John Donahue, expressed the excitement that surged upon the announcement.

"Some of our students here have met Cardinal Prevost… now Pope Leo. Our phones have been blowing up with the entire Augustinian family," said Donahue. "We saw the white smoke, so the kids were excited… and then when it came… you could just hear the whole school go crazy."

Father Tom McCarthy of St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel spoke about Robert Prevost's anointment.

"He loves life, he loves people. He is someone who we know as a brother, and we just think he’s the best. We can’t wait for the world to see what we know," said Father McCarthy.