Did you feel it? One of the largest earthquakes recorded in Texas history rattled parts of West Texas

Did you feel the shake?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, centered around Ackerly near Midland, shook parts of West Texas around 7:49 p.m Monday night.

This earthquake ranked among the top five largest earthquakes in Texas history, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

This map shows where the center of the earthquake hit and the areas that may have felt it. This map is provided by USGS.

Out of over 100 earthquakes reported in Texas within the past week, most of them have happened in West Texas, according to the TexNet Earthquake Catalog.

This map shows recorded earthquakes in Texas over the last two weeks. This map is provided by the TexNet Earthquake Catalog.

Some social media users in the Dallas-Fort Worth area said they felt the shake.

The USGS report said the depth of the earthquake was 7.9 kilometers. There were no reports of damage or injuries.