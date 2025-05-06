Twin brothers shot, one killed in West Oak Cliff shooting; Police chase leads to arrest

article

The Brief Twin brothers were shot after a fight with someone they knew in West Oak Cliff. One died at the scene and the other is in serious condition but is expected to survive. The suspect led police on a chase to Ellis County before officers arrested him.



Twin brothers were shot, and one was killed, after a fight with someone they previously knew at a home in West Oak Cliff on Monday night.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Twin brothers shot in West Oak Cliff (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of June Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the brothers died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, where he is in serious condition but expected to survive.

Twin brother shooting victims

The backstory:

According to police, the two victims were twin brothers.

Investigators at the scene said the suspect and the brothers knew each other and had ongoing issues.

On Monday night, an altercation escalated, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot them.

Police chase

Officers were able to quickly obtain the suspect’s license plate number. Using Flock cameras, they located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The suspect fled south on Interstate 35E into Ellis County. Officers deployed spike strips near Waxahachie, disabling the vehicle. The suspect was then taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the suspect and victims knew each other. The names and ages of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

It’s also unclear what charges the suspect may face.