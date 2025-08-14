West Nile Virus: Mosquitoes test positive in 2 North Texas cities

The Brief This week, mosquitoes in North Richland Hills and Lancaster tested positive for West Nile Virus. Crews will be spraying for mosquitoes soon in Lancaster, but not in North Richland Hills. Health officials urged people to take their own precautions for preventing mosquito-borne illnesses.



Mosquitoes in the cities of North Richland Hills and Lancaster tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.

Health officials are now warning the public and encouraging them to take precautions.

West Nile Virus in Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials said mosquito samples from three traps in North Richland Hills tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.

Those traps were located in the 6800 block of Glenview Drive, 8500 block of Hightower Drive, and 5700 block of Rio de Janeiro Circle.

The city plans to treat those traps, but as of late 2024, no longer sprays for mosquitoes along streets and alleyways.

Instead, the public is encouraged to take protective measures for themselves and their family.

West Nile Virus in Dallas County

Dallas County health officials also found positive mosquito samples in the 75146 area of Lancaster this week.

Dallas County does conduct ground spraying, and will spray in that zip code in the coming days, weather permitting. For more information about dates and times, visit http://dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/.

The county reported its first human case of West Nile earlier this summer in the city of Dallas.

How to Prevent West Nile Virus

All of the recent rain in North Texas means there are more mosquitoes than usual this season.

That’s why doctors and health officials are encouraging residents to take personal safety precautions by practicing the four Ds.

DEET : Wear insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents

DRESS : Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN : Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.