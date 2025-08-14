West Nile Virus: Mosquitoes test positive in 2 North Texas cities
DALLAS - Mosquitoes in the cities of North Richland Hills and Lancaster tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.
Health officials are now warning the public and encouraging them to take precautions.
West Nile Virus in Tarrant County
Tarrant County health officials said mosquito samples from three traps in North Richland Hills tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.
Those traps were located in the 6800 block of Glenview Drive, 8500 block of Hightower Drive, and 5700 block of Rio de Janeiro Circle.
The city plans to treat those traps, but as of late 2024, no longer sprays for mosquitoes along streets and alleyways.
Instead, the public is encouraged to take protective measures for themselves and their family.
West Nile Virus in Dallas County
Dallas County health officials also found positive mosquito samples in the 75146 area of Lancaster this week.
Dallas County does conduct ground spraying, and will spray in that zip code in the coming days, weather permitting. For more information about dates and times, visit http://dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/.
The county reported its first human case of West Nile earlier this summer in the city of Dallas.
How to Prevent West Nile Virus
All of the recent rain in North Texas means there are more mosquitoes than usual this season.
That’s why doctors and health officials are encouraging residents to take personal safety precautions by practicing the four Ds.
- DEET: Wear insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents
- DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
- DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
- DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
The Source: The information in this story comes from news releases from the city of North Richland Hills, Dallas County Health and Human Services, and an interview with Dr. Natasha Hanners, an infectious disease specialist.