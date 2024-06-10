A local nonprofit which builds homes for low and moderate income families is launching a new program to help people stay in the homes they own in West Dallas by helping them meet their property tax payments.

New businesses and housing near Trinity Groves and other areas across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge have pushed up property values, meaning some who have lived in the area for decades could be pushed out.

"We consider West Dallas to be ground zero for gentrification in this city. It's the area where we see the most extreme rise in property valuations and property taxes as well," said Stephanie Champion, Chief Community Development Officer for Builders of Hope.

Property taxes for hundreds of residents have quadrupled in the West Dallas zip code 75212 since 2017.

"They were under $1,000, $900 when I first started paying the taxes," said Sofia Mosqueda. "Now it's over $2,000."

The rise began after the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge connected West Dallas to Downtown and brought new commercial and residential development.

"It's ironic, but also actually very predictable. This is the story of gentrification," said Champion.

Champion works for Builders of Hope, a nonprofit homebuilder that's created a fund to help folks in West Dallas pay skyrocketing property taxes.

"This is a pilot program that we hope will pay year-over-year incremental property tax increases for West Dallas residents, legacy residents, who have lived here for over ten years who are really struggling to pay their property taxes," she said.

Foundations and private donors have contributed to the fund.

Builders of Hope is also looking to those making a profit in West Dallas to help.

"One of the things we are going to ask developers to do when they come in to seek any type of zoning entitlement or city subsidy is to ask them to give back to our community by contributing to this fund," said Champion.

Sofia Mosqueda says it would be a blessing for people where taxes have gone up disproportionately, but income hasn't.

"Just for some relief, a little bit of relief for our families. Not just me, but everybody in this neighborhood hoping for relief and some extra support, an extra hand," Mosqueda said.

The hope is to keep people from being pushed out of their homes because they can't keep up with rising property taxes.

"I think the hope we have for our neighbors is that have the right to stay and the right to choose whether to leave," said Champion.

If you live in West Dallas, you can apply for the property tax assistance program at the Wesley-Rankin Community Center at 3100 Crossman Avenue.

New development is happening in older neighborhoods across the southern sector.

If the pilot program is successful in West Dallas, and it gets the seeds it needs to grow the funds, Builders of Hope plans to expand the property tax assistance to other neighborhoods.

