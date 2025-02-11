TMZ: Wendy Williams 'locked up in a room', dementia diagnosis in question

article

The Brief Wendy Williams has been confined to a room in an assisted living facility and has only been allowed outside twice in 30 days, according to TMZ. Harvey Levin claims Williams may have been misdiagnosed with dementia and has improved since becoming sober. Despite her reported progress, her guardian has refused to release her.



A source told FOX 4 News that Wendy Williams has been confined to a room and has only been allowed outside twice in the past 30 days due to her guardianship.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin believes Williams was misdiagnosed and has improved since becoming sober.

What we know:

Levin recently interviewed Williams from the street, claiming she is locked in a room at an assisted living facility in New York with no internet access. He said she is rarely allowed visitors and has only been outside twice in the past month.

"She rightly feels like a prisoner," Levin said.

According to Levin, Williams is back to her old self, but her guardian refuses to release her.

Wendy Williams’ Conservatorship

Williams was placed under guardianship a few years ago following struggles with alcohol.

Levin described the arrangement as one where she has been "locked up and the key thrown away."

Frontotemporal Dementia

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. This disease causes behavioral and personality deterioration, eventually leading to difficulty speaking and understanding others, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

There is no cure or specific treatment for frontotemporal dementia, and the condition progressively worsens. Over time, most people with the disease develop muscle weakness and coordination problems, making them unable to leave their beds.

Actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

Alcohol-Induced Dementia

A similar condition, alcohol-induced dementia, differs in that it can sometimes be reversed with treatment.

Symptoms of alcohol-related dementia include memory loss and difficulty with daily tasks caused by excessive alcohol consumption over time. However, the Alzheimer’s Association notes that the condition does not necessarily worsen. With proper treatment, a person’s condition can improve.

If someone stops drinking alcohol and maintains a balanced diet, their cognitive function may recover. Initial alcohol withdrawal can cause delirium, confusion, and distraction.

Williams has been sober.

Where is Wendy Williams Now?

Wendy Williams is in an assisted living home in New York.

Wendy Williams Update

What's next:

Williams’ guardian has said she will undergo further evaluation but does not expect her diagnosis to change.

Levin has questioned how the guardian could be certain without input from a specialist. He claims to have spoken with Williams for hours over the past month and believes she continues to improve.

What you can do:

TMZ’s special documentary on Williams’ situation, Saving Wendy, is available for free on Tubi.