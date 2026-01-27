Weight of sleet, snow collapses structures at Lake Texoma

article

The Brief Heavy ice and snow caused multiple boathouses and structures to collapse or sink at Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina. Boathouses 8–11 are a total loss, while others remain under extreme stress; most power is currently cut to the affected area. Officials are warning the public to stay away from slips as roads remain unsafe and damage assessments continue.



With an accumulation of up to six inches of sleet (ice) and snow, many structures in Grayson County and on Lake Texoma have collapsed or sunk.

Lake Texoma winter storm damage

Big picture view:

According to officials with the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina, they sustained substantial damage to the marina. Boathouses 8–11 are totaled, they said in a social media post. Other boat houses have heavy ice loads and are under stress.

There is still power to all boathouses except 7–11.

They are asking people to not try to access your slip at this time, and they are in the process of contacting all customers.

Officials said the roads to the marina are not safe yet.

Dena Burden told FOX Local, "We have always worried about Texas storms but never imagined it would be an ice storm."

According to James David Archer, there is a lot of damage at the marina, with many docks destroyed and some sinking several feet.

There have also been reports of livestock barns, carports, and gas station awnings collapsing due to the weight of the sleet and snow.

What you can do:

For those with storm damage in Grayson County, please report the damage here.