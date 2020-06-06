A grandmother in Broxburn, Scotland took a trip to a skate park to celebrate her first time leaving the house after months in quarantine. But instead of skateboarding or rollerblading, she rode her mobility scooter and her excitement can felt through the screen.

Video captured the jovial grandmother riding over the small hills and appeared to be having a grand time as she exclaimed “weee” with each descent.

“It was her first time out in four months, as she had to self-isolate because she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with an oxygen tank on the back of her scooter,” according to her granddaughter, Amy Penman.

The easing of the lockdown, particularly in England, has raised concerns that it is taking place too soon for economic rather than health reasons, given a still-high level of coronavirus infections and a lack of evidence showing that the recently rolled out track and trace system is working properly.

Even in Scotland, there are worries over another spike in infections. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that her government may reverse course if people contravened the rules as they did over another sunny weekend.

She said police in Scotland dispersed 797 groups on Saturday alone for not abiding by the guidelines, five times higher than the previous Saturday. She also said road use on Sunday was up 70% on the week before.

Sturgeon said the rules will be tightened “if there is continued evidence of even a minority not abiding by these guidelines and traveling unnecessarily, if people meet up in larger groups or if they’re making journeys which risk spreading this virus.”

Over the weekend, as the U.K. basked in warm sunshine, beaches and parks were packed, with many people clearly not observing social distancing guidelines to stay 2 meters (6 1/2 feet) apart.

The four nations that make up the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are moving at different speeds out of the lockdown that began March 23.England has gone furthest. As well as reopening primary schools, groups of six people are now able to meet up outdoors, including in gardens, provided social distancing guidelines are observed. Those people considered vulnerable, who have been asked to remain indoors and stay away from other people since March, are now also able to go for a walk.

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report.