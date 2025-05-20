Weatherford juveniles arrested for string of recent vehicle burglaries, police say

article

The Brief Two juveniles have been arrested for a string of recent vehicle burglaries in Weatherford, police say. A detective recognized one of the suspects from security video. Police say the juveniles admitted to committing the burglaries and that they were under the influence of narcotics at the time.



Weatherford Police say they have arrested two juveniles who they say admitted to a string of recent vehicle burglaries that happened near Shirley Hall Middle School.

Juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries

What we know:

Detectives were able to canvass the neighborhood and talk to residents. They were able to see security footage of the suspects.

One of the detectives recognized one of the juveniles in the security video and a search warrant was obtained for the suspect's home.

During the search warrant, investigators found three firearms and additional stolen property.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the burglaries and police say they admitted to the thefts and were under the influence of narcotics.

What we don't know:

The names of the juveniles were not released.

What you can do:

Weatherford Police say if you live near Shirley Hall Middle School and your vehicle was burglarized between April 21 and April 23, reach out to the Weatherford Police Department because they may have recovered your belongings.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the persistence of our Street Crimes Unit and Investigations Division, stolen firearms are now off the streets—and these cases are moving toward resolution," said police officials in a news release.