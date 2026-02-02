Waxahachie police searching for suspects in $50K storage unit burglary

The Brief Police are searching for three suspects involved in a $50,000 heist from at least four units at Right Move Storage in Waxahachie. Surveillance footage shows two masked individuals breaking into the units during the early hours of Jan. 23 while a third person acted as a lookout. No arrests have been made, and investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspects or locating stolen items like high-end power tools.



Waxahachie police are looking for two people who broke into multiple storage units.

FOX 4 spoke to one of the people impacted who says it’s about more than just the things that were taken and that he is now worried about his future.

$50,000 storage facility heist

What we know:

According to police, they responded to Right Move Storage on Jan. 23, 2026, after multiple storage units had been broken into. Police say the burglaries happened between two and three in the morning.

So far, four storage units have been confirmed as burglarized, but they expect more reports. Investigators say the stolen property is worth more than $50,000.

Video captures Waxahachie burglary

Police believe the two people in the videos wearing ski masks were helped by a third person who acted as a lookout and getaway driver.

These stills are from surveillance video shared by the Waxahachie Police Department.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Victims report significant losses

Local perspective:

A burglary at a Waxahachie storage facility didn’t just cost victims thousands of dollars. For Brock Clark, it took away his livelihood.

"I got a whole lot of money in there, and I was hoping it was still there," said Clark.

"I knew as soon as I opened the door, I had tools. They took all my Milwaukee, all my DeWalt tools, probably 10 to $15,000 worth of tools."

Clark showed FOX 4 surveillance footage he captured.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Brock Clark

"So, this is what we have of them breaking into the facility," said Clark. "So, it sucks for everybody, not just me. There were other people in there that lost cars, side by side, trailers."

Clark is asking the community for help.

"Someone recognizes these people, or someone knows that they're doing it. I know they have got to tell somebody to sell the stuff somehow," he said.

What's next:

As of the writing of this article, no arrests have been made and Waxahachie police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department.