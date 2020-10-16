Waxahachie ISD to offer only in-person learning after Nov. 2

article

The Waxahachie Independent School District wants all kids back in the classroom by Nov. 2.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Bonny Cain said only about 19% of students are using the online option and many of them are falling behind compared to kids who are in the classroom.

At a school board meeting this week the district said that students must return to in-person learning on Nov. 2 unless they have a verifiable medical concern for themselves or someone in their household.

The district will still require masks, hand washing and social distancing when possible.