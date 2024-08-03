Couple in stable condition after Waxahachie home explodes

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Two people injured in a home explosion in Waxahachie on Friday morning are recovering at a Dallas hospital.

Danny and Debbie Holveck were injured when their Ike Road home exploded around 2 a.m.

The couple's son tells FOX 4 that Danny, 74, has extensive burns and Debbie, 72, suffered a minor heart attack from the explosion.

Both are in stable condition.

The damage from the blast was visible from SKY 4 on Friday.

The Holvecks were the only two people inside the home at the time.

A neighbor told FOX 4 he helped to pull the Holveck's out of the rubble of the home.

The fire marshal says propane gas was being used by the household and that is what caused the explosion.

Garry Holveck says it's a miracle his parents are alive.

"When you look at the house, you don't know how anybody walked away from that or carried out of it or anything. You wouldn't expect them to survive that. It was just God's hand was on them, that's all I'm going to say," he said.

Garry told FOX 4 the home has been in his home for generations.

He went back to the home to see is anything was salvageable and told us that he found some baby photos that were untouched among the debris.

The fire marshal says they're still investigating to find the ignition source of the explosion.