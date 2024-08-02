Image 1 of 7 ▼

Investigators were on the scene of a house explosion in Ellis County that sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

The explosion happened on Ike Road in Waxahachie around 2 a.m. on Friday, according to the Ellis County Fire Marshal.

Both of the people in the home at the time were taken to a Dallas hospital.

The extent of the injuries are not known.

FOX 4 spoke to a neighbor who rushed to the scene.

"I got woke up with an explosion," said Billy Vest, who also happens to be a Waxahachie Fire Captain. "I just started heading up this way and came upon this. It's not everyday that you come up on a house that's lying on the ground like that."

Vest said he and a neighbor pulled one of the victims out of the rubble.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.