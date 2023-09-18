1 teen killed, 5 others injured in Ellis County ATV crash

article

The community in Waxahachie is mourning the death of a young teenager after a weekend accident involving an ATV.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the teens were riding on a Polaris ATV Sunday evening near the intersection of Boz Road and Greathouse Road in Ellis County.

The ATV’s 16-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign and was broadsided by a pickup truck, DPS officials said.

A passenger on the ATV was killed in the crash – 12-year-old Wyatt Randle.

Featured article

The 16-year-old driver and two other 14-year-old passengers were hospitalized. At least one of them has life-threatening injuries.

Two adults in the pickup truck were also injured and taken to the hospital.

"For us, this is very tragic. This is a rural area with a lot of ranchers and farmers. So, this is a community that knows each other. It’s a very tragic incident," said DPS Sgt. William Lockridge.

Lockridge said unfortunately the accident is also a teaching moment.

"These ATVs aren’t meant to be operated on the roadway. They’re a lot of fun. We all enjoy using them. But they’re just not meant to be on roadways," he said.

The crash is still under investigation.