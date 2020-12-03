Water fountain with light show coming to Klye Warren Park

A new interactive water feature is coming to the east end of Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas.

The water fountain is being compared to something often seen in Las Vegas or Disney World. It will have stainless steel trees that shoot water more than 55 feet into the air. At night, it will come alive with a colorful light show synchronized to music.

Construction on the $10 million addition is expected to begin in the summer and should be complete by next December.

It will be funded by longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband.

Best told Good Day FOX 4 that she and the founders of the park always dreamed about something like this on the east end of the park. She believes it will bring families together.

Advertisement

"You maybe know, we have a lot of water features in the park now and the children love them. It brings the kids to the park and it brings their parents to the park. So if we have this fabulous fountain on the east end, that will attract the parents and the water attracts the children. It will bring families together. And families is what we love to see in the park. It's a happy place for everybody," Best said.

“Nancy Best has been a tireless advocate of the Park since its inception,” park co-founder, Sheila Grant, said in a statement. “Her giving spirit and commitment to create a beautiful, perfect communal space for all of Dallas have long been a force behind the Park’s success. When Nancy called and said she and Randy wanted to underwrite the fountain’s construction, we were thrilled, but not entirely surprised because Nancy puts the Park and this city first. That she would offer such an incredible gift to our citizens in a year filled with so many challenges… well, that’s just Nancy.”

Also in October, plans for a seasonal ice skating rink were announced as part of a 1.65-acre expansion on the west side of the park over Woodall Rogers Freeway. That phase of construction -- which should be complete by 2024 -- will add extra lawn space for holiday markets, book fairs, pumpkin patches and other events.

RELATED: Seasonal ice rink coming to Klyde Warren Park with expansion project