Seasonal ice rink coming to Klyde Warren Park with expansion project

Plans are moving ahead to expand and improve the popular Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas.

The 1.65-acre expansion on the west side of the park over Woodall Rogers Freeway will add extra lawn space for holiday markets, book fairs, pumpkin patches and other events.

A seasonal ice skating rink will be one of the flagship features of the project.

The rink will be about the same size as the rink at the Rockefeller Center and will be open to the public for about two months out of the year.

Funding for the expansion comes from an $8 million donation from the Dallas-based company, Jacobs. It will be known as the Jacobs Lawn.

Crews are expected to break ground in January 2021 and hope to be finished by 2024.