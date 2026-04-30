WATCH: Video shows moment EF-3 tornado rips through Mineral Wells

The Brief Doorbell camera footage in Mineral Wells shows the dramatic moment an EF-3 tornado hit a neighborhood in the North Texas suburb. The powerful storm can be seen tearing limbs off of trees as it surges in front of the house. More than 130 buildings were impacted by the tornado and five people were injured during Tuesday's severe weather in the city.



Dramatic video in Mineral Wells captured the moment an EF-3 tornado ripped through the North Texas suburb during Tuesday's severe weather.

EF-3 tornado in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells resident Paul Wells provided home security footage to Storyful of the EF-3 tornado tearing through Mineral Wells.

The storm can be seen ripping limbs from the house's trees. The 145 mph winds and rain from the tornado are so strong, they cause visibility issues in the video.

What they're saying:

Bell told Storyful that "everyone is safe, and we are beginning the rebuilding process now."

City officials reported that five people were taken to hospital after the tornado flattened manufacturing buildings and ripped the roofs from homes.

Cleanup effort continues

Cleanup efforts continue in Mineral Wells after an EF-3 tornado destroyed multiple structures. According to city officials, about 132 buildings were either damaged or destroyed.

The National Weather Service says a storm survey team confirmed the tornado on Tuesday evening had winds up to 145 miles per hour.

Mineral Wells Mayor Reagan Johnson said one of those buildings that suffered extensive damage was the Ventamatic facility. But, thankfully, not many workers were there at the time.

"It’s so difficult to explain what a different narrative this story could be for this city. We’ve had some more information come in that we didn’t have yesterday," she said.

Mineral Wells officials said they are still working to secure some of the hardest-hit areas of the city and will then allow those businesses and homeowners to return.

Utility crews should have the power restored to most of the city by Thursday afternoon.

A curfew will remain in effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.