WATCH: Rockwall football player's hilariously failed homecoming proposal

A Rockwall High School football player's hilariously failed homecoming proposal is being seen by millions online.

Safety Kaden Warren asked his girlfriend to homecoming after the team's 38-27 win over Berkner on Friday night.

Warren and his girlfriend posed for a picture on the field after the game. While one friend snuck Warren some flowers, five of his friends set up behind him to hold up signs that were supposed to say "HoCo?"

The only problem was, the guys got the order a bit mixed up. When Warren and his girlfriend turned around, the message was backward, reading "?oCoH."

In the video, you can see Warren throw his hands up in disgust.

"We thought it was hilarious. I had been stressing about getting it right all week," Warren told FOX 4.

The video has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and Instagram after being posted by Barstool Sports, Sportscenter and more.

Despite the mistake, Warren said his girlfriend still said yes.