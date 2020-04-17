Watch 'Hunger Games' tonight for Free Movie Friday

article

There is a way to help tens of thousands of people who lost their jobs at movie theaters while watching free movies.

Movie producer Lionsgate Entertainment and ticketing company Fandango have teamed up to create Free Movie Friday.

For the next four weeks, a popular movie will be streamed on YouTube for free beginning with "The Hunger Games" this week and continuing with "Dirty Dancing," "La La Land" and then the first John Wick movie.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will introduce each one and viewers will be asked to donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

The foundations and Lionsgate have started a fund to assist laid-off movie theater workers.

The Hunger Games streams Friday starting at 8 p.m.

LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fID-f_Ao9ag