France soccer fans rally in Dallas ahead of World Cup semifinal match

The Brief French soccer fans held a rally in Downtown Dallas at Klyde Warren Park on Monday night ahead of their World Cup semifinal match. Hundreds of fans were seen and heard cheering, clapping, and celebrating Les Bleus' run in this year's World Cup so far. France takes on Spain at Dallas Stadium at 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday afternoon.



France plays Spain in a World Cup semifinal in North Texas tomorrow, and fans of Les Bleus are out in full force.

France fan rally in Dallas

Local perspective:

French soccer fans took over Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas on Monday night.

Drums, chants and cheers were in high supply during the rally.

Tomorrow is Bastille Day in France, which serves as the country's independence day. Fans are hoping to celebrate both Bastille Day and a France victory over Spain in the World Cup semifinal.

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What they're saying:

Fans who attended the France fan rally were proud to see so many of their countrymen and women in attendance.

"Very proud," French fan Marielle told FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "We are a community that gets together and people from all over different countries get together. It is what matters."

French fans were highly energetic when Jones was signing off her 9 p.m. hit.

The other side:

Fans of Spain, the other team in Tuesday's matchup, are fairly confident in their team's chances.

"We're going to the same places, we're going to have breakfast tomorrow in the same place, we're gonna wear the same kit, we're gonna do the same, to be as lucky as we were against Portugal," Pablo Verona, a Spain fan, told Jones.

Spain has already won one match in North Texas: La Roja knocked out Portugal in a Round of 16 match on July 6.

What's next:

France and Spain play their World Cup semifinal at 2 p.m. CT at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14.

The winner advances to the World Cup final on July 19.