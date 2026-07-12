Man who allegedly shouted 'I'm a killer' during Dallas assault now faces murder charge

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The Brief An assault charge has been upgraded to murder against 34-year-old Dillon Michael Hill after the victim, John David Zuniga, died from his injuries on July 9. The fight happened on July 5 outside a Harry Hines Boulevard business, where Hill allegedly punched Zuniga, causing him to fall down patio stairs and fracture his skull. Hill claimed he acted in self-defense against a knife, though police found no weapons at the scene, and detectives are seeking additional public information as the investigation continues.



A North Texas man originally arrested for an assault outside a business earlier this month now faces a murder charge after the victim died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Assault on Harry Hines Blvd.

What we know:

Dillon Michael Hill, 34, was initially charged with second-degree aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury following the July 5, 2026, incident. The charge was upgraded to murder after the victim, 50-year-old John David Zuniga, died from his injuries on July 9, 2026.

Dallas Police officers responded to an emergency disturbance and ambulance call in the 4200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard at 2:13 a.m. on July 5.

According to police arrest records, a security guard at the scene reported hearing loud banging at the front door of a business around 1:50 a.m. Upon opening the door, the guard witnessed Hill, described as a tall and muscular man, standing over Zuniga on an elevated patio entrance and striking him with closed fists.

"I'm a killer"

According to the arrest affidavit, bystanders separated the two men, during which Hill reportedly shouted phrases at Zuniga including, "I'm a killer," and "You don't know me." As a dazed Zuniga stood near the entrance, Hill allegedly struck him with a closed right fist, causing Zuniga to fall backward down a set of patio stairs and strike his head on the pavement.

Responding officers found Zuniga unresponsive and without a pulse. Officers performed CPR until Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel arrived and rushed Zuniga to Parkland Hospital. Medical evaluations revealed Zuniga suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain, requiring intubation to breathe.

Hill left the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu, but officers tracking the vehicle's description found him a short time later, causing a separate disturbance at a location on Maple Avenue. He was arrested at the scene.

A background check revealed that Hill also had active warrant holds out of the Grand Prairie and Arlington police departments.

During an interview with detectives, Hill claimed that he and Zuniga had been arguing. Hill alleged that Zuniga lifted his shirt to display a knife, prompting Hill to punch him because he felt threatened. However, responding officers noted that no knife was found on Zuniga during lifesaving procedures, nor was any weapon recovered at the scene of the fight.

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact Detective G. Curtis with the homicide unit at 214-671-3633 or via email at guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov.