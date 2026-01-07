Watch: Car flips during chase with Texas officials

The Brief A New Year’s Eve chase in East Texas ended with a flipped SUV and a foot pursuit. Deputies arrested the driver and say they uncovered evidence of a large-scale fraud operation. The suspect faces multiple felony charges and bonds totaling more than $300,000.



A chase with sheriff's deputies in Texas on New Year's Eve ended with a flipped car, a foot chase, and several felony charges.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, after which the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office says they discovered his involvement in a large-scale fraud ring.

Car flips in Texas chase

What we know:

The incident began when NCSO deputies attempted a routine traffic stop on an SUV on SH 59. They said in their Monday release that the driver initially pulled off to the shoulder for the stop, then waited until the officials left their car before speeding off to begin the chase.

After fleeing down several roads, the suspect, later identified as Michael Foluso Thomas, 32, eventually took a turn too quickly and flipped the SUV onto its side.

Suspect flees on foot

With the driver's side door pinned to the ground, Thomas resorted to kicking the windshield out of the car, as seen in the video above. He can then be seen attempting to flee on foot before the video ends.

Shortly after the end of the dashcam footage, NCSO said Thomas was quickly stopped and arrested. He was treated at the scene for a "severe laceration" on his arm from crawling through the broken windshield, they said, before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Michael Foluso Thomas

Large-scale fraud ring

A search of the vehicle found evidence of a large-scale fraud ring, the sheriff's office claimed, including fake IDs, fake credit cards, and items allegedly purchased from stores using fraudulent devices.

After being released from the hospital, Thomas was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, and two counts of fraud. His bonds total $305,000.

What we don't know:

No mention was made of other suspects in the alleged fraud ring.