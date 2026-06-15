Watauga police arrest suspect following late-night double homicide

article

The Brief Two adult men were shot and killed late Sunday night at a home in the 6000 block of Storm Drive in Watauga. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and police have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat. The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released as the active investigation continues.



Two men were killed in a double homicide late Sunday night, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Watauga homicide

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 6000 block of Storm Drive at 11:18 p.m. Sunday, according to a Watauga Police Department statement. While en route, officers received updated information indicating that two people may have been shot at a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both died at the scene.

Authorities confirmed a suspect was taken into custody shortly after. Police stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, though residents were asked to avoid the area while investigators processed the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Police said the investigation remains active, and no further details are currently available.