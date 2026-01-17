Expand / Collapse search

Warming shelters opening overnight in North Texas

Published  January 17, 2026 4:00pm CST
The Brief

    • Freezing temperatures are moving into North Texas.
    • The Salvation Army is opening warming shelters across the area Saturday.

The Salvation Army is opening warming shelters across North Texas overnight on Saturday. Below is a list of locations. 

North Texas warming shelters

Dallas County

  • The Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (5302 Harry Hines Blvd)  
  • The Garland Corps Community Center (451 West Avenue D)  

Tarrant County

  • The Arlington Corps Community Center (712 W. Abram St)  
  • The Mabee Social Service Center (1855 E. Lancaster Ave) 

Collin County 

  • The McKinney Corps Community Center (600 Wilson Creek Pkwy) 

Find out more at the Salvation Army website.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Salvation Army of North Texas. 

