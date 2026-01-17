Warming shelters opening overnight in North Texas
article
The Salvation Army is opening warming shelters across North Texas overnight on Saturday. Below is a list of locations.
North Texas warming shelters
Dallas County
- The Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (5302 Harry Hines Blvd)
- The Garland Corps Community Center (451 West Avenue D)
Tarrant County
- The Arlington Corps Community Center (712 W. Abram St)
- The Mabee Social Service Center (1855 E. Lancaster Ave)
Collin County
- The McKinney Corps Community Center (600 Wilson Creek Pkwy)
Find out more at the Salvation Army website.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Salvation Army of North Texas.