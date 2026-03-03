Dallas weather: Warm Election Day before storms bring large hail, flooding and tornado risks

article

The Brief North Texas will enjoy a warm and breezy Election Day with highs in the 80s before a cold front triggers a multi-day severe weather threat. Starting Wednesday, the region faces potential for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, with storm coverage expected to ramp up through the weekend. Residents should prepare for "extreme" tree pollen levels and a heightened flooding risk as heavy rain moves in on Saturday.



North Texas will enjoy a clear, warm Election Day before a shift in the weather pattern shakes things up. Residents should enjoy Tuesday’s sunny skies and highs in the 80s before the threat of flooding, tornadoes, large hail, and high winds arrives for the rest of the week.

Election Day Forecast: Warm and Breezy

Tuesday is expected to be warm with breezy conditions. The wind has created an elevated fire threat, particularly for areas west of the Metroplex. Temperatures will peak in the low 80s this afternoon before dropping into the 60s tonight. A cold front arriving late tonight will serve as the catalyst for severe weather through the weekend.

Wednesday: Severe Storms Arrive

Showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and persist through the evening. According to the National Weather Service, these storms carry the risk of large hail and damaging winds. While hail remains the primary concern, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding are also possible.

7-Day Outlook

Thursday will see lower storm coverage, with activity primarily concentrated west of Interstate 35. The main threats include hail and damaging winds during the late afternoon and evening. Storm activity ramps back up Friday as residents should prepare for large hail, damaging winds, and a heightened tornado threat from late afternoon into the evening. On Saturday, the risk of flooding increases as heavy rain moves in. Threats of large hail and damaging winds will continue from Saturday afternoon through the overnight hours.

Allergy Alert: Pollen Levels "Extreme"

If you are struggling with sneezing and sniffling, tree pollen is likely the culprit. Levels are currently extreme and are expected to remain so through Wednesday. While levels may dip to high on Thursday, they are projected to remain a significant factor for allergy sufferers.

Tree pollen is a fine, powdery substance easily carried for miles by the wind. AccuWeather notes that pollen counts fluctuate significantly based on the season and geography. During peak season, experts recommend keeping windows and doors closed, especially on windy days. You should also avoid outdoor activities in the early morning, shower after coming indoors, and use allergy medications to help alleviate symptoms.

As of Tuesday morning, ragweed, mold, and grass pollen levels remain low.