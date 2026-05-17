Wanted suspect in Johnson County shot by law enforcement after high-speed chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - A multi-agency vehicle chase ended in an officer-involved shooting Saturday after a wanted suspect crashed and pulled a firearm on law enforcement officers, authorities said.
Officer-involved shooting
The suspect, identified as Joseph Boy, was taken to a local hospital after the encounter. His current medical condition has not been released.
The backstory:
The incident began Saturday when Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a "be on the lookout" alert for Boy, who was wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Authorities had received prior information indicating that Boy had allegedly threatened to engage in a shootout with law enforcement rather than return to prison.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found Boy and tried to initiate a traffic stop, prompting him to drive away. Johnson County deputies joined state troopers in the vehicle pursuit.
The chase ended after law enforcement personnel executed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, causing Boy's vehicle to crash. As officers tried to take him into custody, Boy produced a firearm and was subsequently shot by law enforcement.
No officers were injured during the pursuit or the shooting.
In accordance with standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.