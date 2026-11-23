The Brief On November 20, law enforcement agencies in Dallas arrested 51-year-old Tracy Mays, who was on the state's list of Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Mays had been wanted since July 2026 for a parole violation after he failed to comply with his sex offender registration status for previous convictions in California and Texas. Officials found and arrested Mays at a homeless encampment. He has also been charged with failure to comply with sex offender requirements.



A most wanted sex offender with several previous convictions in multiple states was arrested in Dallas last Friday for a parole violation.

Tracy Mays Arrested

Tracy Mays, 51 (Dallas County Jail)

What we know:

On Friday, November 20, 51-year-old Tracy Mays was arrested in Dallas at a homeless encampment.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, the Texas Board of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General, and DHS ICE agents, assisted in Mays' arrest.

Dig deeper:

Mays has been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, and had been wanted by authorities since July 2026.

He has an extensive criminal history, including an early 2000s conviction in California for rape, burglary, and sexual penetration with force.

In 2022, Mays was arrested and convicted in North Texas for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Mays was booked into the Dallas County Jail on November 21. He has also been charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

His bond for the first charge is listed at $5,000.