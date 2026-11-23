Wanted sex offender arrested in Dallas at homeless encampment
DALLAS - A most wanted sex offender with several previous convictions in multiple states was arrested in Dallas last Friday for a parole violation.
Tracy Mays Arrested
Tracy Mays, 51 (Dallas County Jail)
What we know:
On Friday, November 20, 51-year-old Tracy Mays was arrested in Dallas at a homeless encampment.
The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, the Texas Board of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General, and DHS ICE agents, assisted in Mays' arrest.
Dig deeper:
Mays has been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, and had been wanted by authorities since July 2026.
He has an extensive criminal history, including an early 2000s conviction in California for rape, burglary, and sexual penetration with force.
In 2022, Mays was arrested and convicted in North Texas for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
Mays was booked into the Dallas County Jail on November 21. He has also been charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
His bond for the first charge is listed at $5,000.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.