Wanted felon on the run in Johnson County

Police in Johnson County are looking for a wanted felon who ran from traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Alvarado Police pulled over a car shortly after 8 p.m.

Jeremy Coker, 30, fought and assaulted the officer who pulled them over.

41-year-old Peggy Rotenberry, a wanted felon, was also in the car.

Coker and Rotenberry ran from the area.

Shortly after noon, Alvarado police announced that Coker was arrested, but Rotenberry is still at large.

Both Coker and Rotenberry have extensive criminal histories, including drug charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to give them a call.