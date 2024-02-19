Driver thrown out of vehicle after flipping SUV in Dallas crash

A man was killed in a car crash in Dallas Sunday night.

Officers say they found an overturned SUV on Walton Walker Boulevard near West Oak Cliff just before midnight.

Police believe the driver lost control and hit a guard rail, causing the vehicle to flip.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He died at the hospital.

The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and survived the crash unharmed.

No names have been released.