Walmart in Garland temporarily closing for COVID-19 cleaning

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its neighborhood market locations in Garland so it can be "thoroughly" cleaned and sanitized.

The store, located at 1855 S. Garland Avenue, closed at 2 p.m. Friday, and will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7 a.m.

That location will be cleaned by third-party cleaning crews as part of a "company-initiated program."

When it reopens, health screenings and temperature checks will continue to be held for employees, and they will also be given facemasks and gloves.

Walmart didn’t release information on if there was a specific indecent that led to this cleaning.