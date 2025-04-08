Walmart drone delivery service now available in Mesquite

The Brief Mesquite residents who live within 2 miles of Walmart can now place an online order and have it delivered for free by a drone. The Zipline drone can deliver in the rain and even in some wind. The package is lowered in your backyard, often within 20 minutes of you placing the order.



Autonomous drone delivery is expanding in North Texas. A new company that can deliver up to 8 pounds of groceries is flying the skies in Mesquite.

Mesquite Drone Delivery

What's new:

Missing an ingredient for dinner or need a last-minute birthday gift?

If you live within 2 miles of the Mesquite Walmart, you are in luck.

You can now place an order through the Zipline app and get items delivered by a drone for free in just minutes.

Zipline’s drones can deliver in the rain and even in some wind.

The main aircraft stays about 300 feet in the air at all times. A secondary device lowers from a line and lands in your backyard.

It can release a package and be back up in the air before you know it.

"Your app would have told you that if you were inside cooking right now that your package is on your back door. And the zip will have departed before you’ve even realized it, said Gene McGuiness, Zipline’s director of Flight Operations.

What they're saying:

Natosha Skannal is the manager of a townhome complex and has already placed six or seven orders.

"I’m actually more concerned about my residents here. I have a lot of residents that are seniors. Some of them don’t drive. I have some people that are disabled and it’s hard for them to get around. I have some people with newborn babies," she said.

But Skannal said the instant deliveries have been convenient for her as well.

"I was cooking breakfast the other day and I needed bacon. I had run out. And some biscuits. And I thought, ‘I can order. I can just go online,’" she said. "I did it. Within 20 minutes I had my bacon and my biscuits and I finished my breakfast. It was wonderful."

Featured article

What's next:

The plan is to soon expand the service to within 10 miles of not only the Mesquite Walmart but also several more North Texas Walmart locations.

The retail giant has not yet said how long the service will be free.